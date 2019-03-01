Tucker, Pat 35, arborist and golfer, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Memorial Service, 2 p.m., Sunday, March 3, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Preceded in death by his grandfathers, Duane Clarke and William Tucker, and his uncle, Thomas Clarke. Survivors: father, David (Vickie) Tucker of Overland Park; mother, Kary Tucker of Wichita; brothers, Jon David (Garrett James) Tucker of Tucson, AZ, Clarke Anderson (girlfriend, Gia Hands) Tucker of Wichita; grandmothers, Chloe Clarke and Norma Tucker; aunt, Judy Gregorios; uncles, Richard and Kevin Clarke, and numerous cousins. Memorial established with The Arbor Day Foundation, 100 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City, NE 68410 and ICT Street Team, 402 N. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 1, 2019