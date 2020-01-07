KINGSTON, OK-Cornett, Pat Woody 60, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020. Pat was originally from Peck, Ks. She is the daughter of Noel and Laurene Woody. She is survived by her husband, Joe, her sons, Jon (Jennifer), Zach (Tamera) and Josh (Jennifer), 8 grandchildren, and one on the way, several nieces and nephews, brother, Richard and sister Carol. She was proceeded in death by her parents. Services at Council Hill Christian Church, Peck, Kansas, January 11th at 11:30am. Pat was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 7, 2020