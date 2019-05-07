Miskimon, Patrea Lee Bowers 72, moved into her eternal home on May 4, 2019. Patti was born Sep 11, 1946 to Milton and Lilian Bowers, the third of thirteen children. Patti was a stay at home mom and later employed with USD 259 and Bowers Plumbing for many years. She was a loving mother to 3 daughters - Shawn Dixon, Kimberly Gilbert (Todd) and Mattea Miskimon. She is also survived by eleven of her siblings and her nine adored grandchildren. A 40 year cancer survivor and a lifelong warrior against Bi-Polar Disorder, in her honor in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation at www.bbrfoundation.org. Visitation 6 to 8 pm, Wed, May 8 at Heritage Funeral Home, 502 W. Central, Andover. Funeral service will be Thursday, May 9 at 1:00 p.m. at Countryside Christian Church, 1919 S. Rock Rd.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 7, 2019