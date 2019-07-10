Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrice Joyce Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Joyce, Sister Patrice (Norma Louise) 88, was born in St. Paul, KS January 5, 1931 the fifth child and first daughter of John F. Joyce and Leone Johnston. Her mother died just two months later, Two years after the death of his wife, her father married Louise Carothers and the family was blessed with another girl, Death claimed her stepmother and an infant brother in 1935. Sr. Patrice spoke lovingly of her two aunts, Mary and Blanche Joyce, sisters of her father, who stepped up and helped raise the children in the family. She attended St. Francis School in St. Paul, KS for elementary school and freshman year in high school for nine years. In September 1945, she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph at Mt. St. Mary Convent in Wichita, receiving the habit March 19, 1946. First profession followed July 29, 1948 and final vows July 26, 1951. She received a B.A. in English from St. Mary College Leavenworth, KS. and an M.A. in French from St. Louis University in 1969. Her teaching ministry began in the Odin Public School, continuing in elementary and high schools of the Wichita diocese, diocesan schools in Sunnyvale and San Leandro, California, and eight years as a French teacher at St. Mary of the Plains College in Dodge City. She is preceded in death by her parents, stepmother, and brothers: Joseph, Donald, and William. Survivors include her brother Rev, Randal Joyce and sister Mary Pat Billings and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. Homecoming will be Thursday, July 11 at 2:30 p.m., followed by a Wake Service at 6:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 12 at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial in Mt. St. Mary's Convent Cemetery. Memorials in her name may be made to Dear Ministry, or the Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund.

