Castleman, Patricia A. Age 80, Southwestern Bell/ATT of 29 years, passed away March 13, 2020. She was a long time resident of Mulvane, KS. Patricia later moved to west Wichita were she resided until her death. She is survived by her children, Jacquelene "Jackie" L. Kennedy (Chris Petz), Patrick A. Kennedy (Sandra), Terry L. Kennedy and Glenn A. Castleman. six grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; siblings, Jack Nicholson, Jr., Harold L. (Pam) Nicholson. She is preceded in death by her son, Michael Kennedy; parents, Glenn and Vivian (Sullard) Nicholson; two brothers, Claude L. and James Nicholson and daughter-in-law Karen Beaty. Memorial service will be at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Maize First Baptist Church, 627 South James Avenue. A memorial has been established in her name as Patricia Castleman Memorial Fund.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 15, 2020