Turner, Patricia A. "Pat", age 94, passed away on March 22, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born in Atchison, Kansas, on December 10, 1925. Viewing, 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 25 at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Due to current social precautions, there will be a limited attendee service at Resurrection Cemetery. Mass and a Celebration of Life will be held at time yet to be determined. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Marguerite Cummings; husband, Joseph; daughters, Dorothy Hentzen, Mary Jo Turner, and granddaughter, Dionne Horton. Survived by daughters, Bernice (Paul) Lenczuk, Charlene Denton (Dan, deceased) and Anne Turner; sons, Mark (Sharon) Turner and Marty Turner (fiancé, Stacie Ogborn). Joe and Pat were married at Holy Angels Catholic church in Garnett, Kansas, on November 21, 1945. They had 7 children, 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Pat assisted in delivering many babies over her long career and was passionately involved with Right to Life of Kansas. She was a charter member of St. Cecilia's parish in Haysville, Kansas, and an active member of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church community in Wichita since 1991. She spent the last year of her life at Covenant Care Senior Living and was cared for with great compassion along with support from Amedisys Hospice. Memorials may be made to either Right to Life of Kansas, Inc., P.O. Box 12044, Wichita, KS 67277-2044 (RTLK.org) or St. Francis of Assisi Youth Ministry, 861 N. Socora, Wichita, KS 67212. Online tributes via www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 24, 2020