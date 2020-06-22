Patricia Ann "Pat" Biermann
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
87, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away quietly on Thursday, June 11, 2020, surrounded by her children and listening to stories of her life as colorfully recounted by her dear little brother, Mickey. Visitation will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri (Meyer and Holmes), followed by a rosary at 6 p.m. A second visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Wichita, Kansas (13th Street and Woodlawn), beginning at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. A funeral escort will lead those wishing to attend the burial to St. Mark Catholic Church's cemetery in Colwich, Kansas, where Pat will be laid to rest next to her husband, Henry. For the full obituary, please go to www.McGilleyStateLineChapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
04:30 PM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Rosary
06:00 PM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
8169426180
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved