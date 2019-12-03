Patricia Ann Bills

Bills, Patricia Ann age 62, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She was born on July 15, 1957 in Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of Richard H. and Wilma J. (Jacobi) Bills. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jerilynn Brown; and brother, Leslie Bills. Survivors include: her son, Richard Calvert, and wife, Maida Calvert, Oviedo, FL; brother, Rick Bills, and wife, Kathie Gatewood Bills. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 5, both at Hillside Funeral Home West, 2929 W. 13th Street North, Wichita, with graveside service to immediately follow at Wichita Park Cemetery following the service.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 3, 2019
