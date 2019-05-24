Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann (Kiger) Filiano. View Sign Service Information Culbertson-Smith Mortuary 115 South Seneca Wichita , KS 67213 (316)-265-2646 Send Flowers Notice

Filiano, Patricia Ann (Kiger) 74, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Visitation: Monday, May 27, 2019, from 1:00 pm to 6:30 pm with Recitation of the Rosary to follow at 6:30 pm, both at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S Seneca, Wichita. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 am Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St Anne Catholic Church, 2801 S Seneca, Wichita. Graveside Service will be 2:00 pm at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery, 1208 N College St, Winfield. Pat loved her family most of all. She was a caregiver/counselor to many. She supported her husband as an Air Force wife, traveling around the world. She will be remembered as a caregiver, crafter, best cook ever, lover of cards and bingo with her siblings, and a devout Catholic. She was our rock. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Cora Kiger; siblings, Ruby, Gene, Eddie, twin sisters, Marilyn and Carolyn, Margaret and Fran; beloved dogs, Sassy, Bingo, Bubba. Patricia is survived by her husband, Tony Filiano; four children, Ray of Las Vegas, Frank of Niceville, FL, Louis (Amy) Filiano of Laguna Beach, CA, and Marie (Adam) Bonilla Salina, KS; sister, Earlene (Ted) Robinson of Corsicana TX; seven grandchildren, Brittany (Josh) McPherson, Dylan (Brittany) Filiano, Vinny, Joey, Harleigh, Adam, and Maria Bonilla; three great-grandchildren, Otto and Arlo McPherson, and Cameron Filiano; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dogs, Squirt, Baby, Socks, and Buddy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne's Catholic Church, 2801 S Seneca St, Wichita, KS 67217.



