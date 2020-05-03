DENVER, CO-Hollie, Patricia Ann Patricia Ann Hollie, née Warren, 90, a former resident of Aurora, Colorado, peacefully passed away of natural causes on April 20, 2020, in Denver, Colorado. "Pat" was born June 28, 1929 in Wichita, Kansas and grew up in Langston, Oklahoma. Pat received her formal education at Langston City School of Langston University. Pat leaves a host of nieces, nephews and cousins to cherish her memory. Interment: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 10:00 am at Olinger Eastlawn Cemetery, Aurora, Colorado. Arrangements made by Pipkin Braswell, Denver, Colorado.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store