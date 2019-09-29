Patricia Ann Jarman

Jarman, Patricia Ann 87, former St. Joseph Hospital and USD 259 food service employee, passed away Thurs., September 12, 2019. Visitation 6-8 p.m., Fri., Oct. 4. Graveside Service 11 a.m., Sat., Oct. 5, Greenwood Cemetery. Preceded in death by her parents, Edd and Ethel Lamar; son, Randall Jarman; 4 brothers and 1 sister, survivors include her sons, Stephen (Terri) Jarman, David Scott (Cheryl) Jarman and Mark (Angela) Jarman; sisters, Betty Collins and Ruby Cacy; 13 grandchildren and several great and great-great-grandchildren. Memorials to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 29, 2019
