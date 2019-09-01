Kluss, Patricia Ann "Pat" 82, loving wife and sister, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Rosary, 10:00 a.m.; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., both Tuesday, September 3 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Pat was a member of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority for 60 years. She was also very active in the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Ladies Auxiliary, Rosary and Bible Study Groups and an active member of Wichita Craftettes. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mathias and Mary Stover; brother, Francis Stover; sister, Kay Brodsky. Survivors: husband, Jerry; sisters, Mary Lee Todd-Coloney and Jeanne Younger, along with several nieces and nephews. Memorials established with St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora, Wichita, KS 67212 and Beta Sigma Phi, 1800 W. 91st Place, Kansas City, MO 64114. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 1, 2019