DERBY-McKissick, Patricia Ann 88, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Recitation of the Rosary 9:30 a.m.; Memorial Mass 10 a.m. both Tuesday, January 7th at All Saints Catholic Church 3205 E. Grand St. Wichita, 67218. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Gail Burgardt; brothers, Max and Foster Kordish; sister, Betty McKissick Schlockter Patricia is survived by her son, Michael E. (Carla) Burgardt; grandchildren, Corey and Misha Burgardt, Steve Young; and many nieces and nephews. She was a member of the All Saints Church where she married Earl Burgardt in 1951. Pat taught 30 years in the Wichita School District. Pat was part of a group of teachers who led a battle to keep the arts in public schools and to integrate schools during the civil rights movement. She left the school system in 1981, to live on the coast, then Colorado Springs, but grandchildren drew her back and she returned to Wichita spending 10 years on McConnell base teaching English, through their college program. Pat strongly believed Art was of intrinsic value to the health and well balance of all people, but especially student development. Pat was a spirited soul who was generous to a fault. She was a feminist and a woman of strong faith. She will be missed. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is with the Arts Partners 903 S. Edgemoor St. Wichita, Kansas 67218.



DERBY-McKissick, Patricia Ann 88, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Recitation of the Rosary 9:30 a.m.; Memorial Mass 10 a.m. both Tuesday, January 7th at All Saints Catholic Church 3205 E. Grand St. Wichita, 67218. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Gail Burgardt; brothers, Max and Foster Kordish; sister, Betty McKissick Schlockter Patricia is survived by her son, Michael E. (Carla) Burgardt; grandchildren, Corey and Misha Burgardt, Steve Young; and many nieces and nephews. She was a member of the All Saints Church where she married Earl Burgardt in 1951. Pat taught 30 years in the Wichita School District. Pat was part of a group of teachers who led a battle to keep the arts in public schools and to integrate schools during the civil rights movement. She left the school system in 1981, to live on the coast, then Colorado Springs, but grandchildren drew her back and she returned to Wichita spending 10 years on McConnell base teaching English, through their college program. Pat strongly believed Art was of intrinsic value to the health and well balance of all people, but especially student development. Pat was a spirited soul who was generous to a fault. She was a feminist and a woman of strong faith. She will be missed. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is with the Arts Partners 903 S. Edgemoor St. Wichita, Kansas 67218. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 5, 2020

