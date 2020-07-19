1/1
Patricia Ann (Malcom) Rahal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANDOVER-Rahal, Patricia Ann (Malcom) 90, passed from this life July 13, 2020. Pat was one of 6 children born to Lee and Edith Malcom of Andover, KS. She graduated from Andover High School in 1947. While working at Bell Telephone Company in Wichita, KS, Pat processed the employment application of a handsome young man, Larry Rahal. It was love at first sight. Their love story has continued for 68 years. Pat and Larry have three children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Lee and Edith (Allred) Malcom; brothers, Dick Malcom and Bob Malcom; sisters-in-law, Joye Malcom, Helen Malcom, Iris Malcom, and Alverna Malcom; son-in-law, Richard Corkins. Pat is survived by her husband of 68 years, Larry Rahal; brothers, Max Malcom and Charles Malcom; sister, Virginia Bontz (Leon); children, Robin Speer (Joe), Barney Rahal (Lois), and Nancy Corkins Carroll (Barry); grandchildren, William Corkins, Samantha (Rahal) Schwarz (John), Sarah (Rahal) Wahrer (Zach), Peter Speer, Michelle (Corkins) Kusselson (Scott), Daniel Speer, and Megan Rahal; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Schwarz, Olivia Schwarz, and Henry Schwarz. There will be a private service. Slideshow on-line at www.heritageofandover.com In lieu of flowers please donate to: American Cancer Association Breast Cancer Fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved