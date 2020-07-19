ANDOVER-Rahal, Patricia Ann (Malcom) 90, passed from this life July 13, 2020. Pat was one of 6 children born to Lee and Edith Malcom of Andover, KS. She graduated from Andover High School in 1947. While working at Bell Telephone Company in Wichita, KS, Pat processed the employment application of a handsome young man, Larry Rahal. It was love at first sight. Their love story has continued for 68 years. Pat and Larry have three children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Lee and Edith (Allred) Malcom; brothers, Dick Malcom and Bob Malcom; sisters-in-law, Joye Malcom, Helen Malcom, Iris Malcom, and Alverna Malcom; son-in-law, Richard Corkins. Pat is survived by her husband of 68 years, Larry Rahal; brothers, Max Malcom and Charles Malcom; sister, Virginia Bontz (Leon); children, Robin Speer (Joe), Barney Rahal (Lois), and Nancy Corkins Carroll (Barry); grandchildren, William Corkins, Samantha (Rahal) Schwarz (John), Sarah (Rahal) Wahrer (Zach), Peter Speer, Michelle (Corkins) Kusselson (Scott), Daniel Speer, and Megan Rahal; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Schwarz, Olivia Schwarz, and Henry Schwarz. There will be a private service. Slideshow on-line at www.heritageofandover.com
In lieu of flowers please donate to: American Cancer Association Breast Cancer Fund.