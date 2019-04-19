CLEARWATER-Watt, Patricia Ann "Pat" age 85, ret. Clearwater Elementary School Secretary, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Visitation, 9am-7pm, Monday, with family present, 5:30-7pm, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary. Services, 10:30am, Tuesday, First Baptist Church, Clearwater. Preceded by parents, Clarence and Audrey (Mason) Bayer. Survivors: husband, Jim; son, Joe (Janet) Watt; daughters, Cathleen (Stephen) Smothers, Shari (Greg) Mills, and Juli (Andy) Jacobs, all of Clearwater; grandchildren, Ryan (Bonnie) Smothers, Colin (Elise) Smothers, Trevor (Paige) Smothers, Kyle (Hannah) Smothers, Erynn (Joe) Youngers, Ashton (Anthony) Youngers, Ellie (Austin) Johnson, Logan (Jessica) Mills, Kelsey (Dylan) Spencer, Molly (Dillon) Ward, Kale Mills, Mara Jacobs, Audra Jacobs; 18 great-grandchildren. Memorials: First Baptist Church, 306 E. Ross, Clearwater, KS or Bartlett Arboretum, PO Box 871, Belle Plaine, KS 67013. www.wsmortuary.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann "Pat" Watt.
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
200 South Tracy
Clearwater, KS 67026
(620) 584-2244
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2019