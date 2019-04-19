Patricia Ann "Pat" Watt

CLEARWATER-Watt, Patricia Ann "Pat" age 85, ret. Clearwater Elementary School Secretary, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Visitation, 9am-7pm, Monday, with family present, 5:30-7pm, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary. Services, 10:30am, Tuesday, First Baptist Church, Clearwater. Preceded by parents, Clarence and Audrey (Mason) Bayer. Survivors: husband, Jim; son, Joe (Janet) Watt; daughters, Cathleen (Stephen) Smothers, Shari (Greg) Mills, and Juli (Andy) Jacobs, all of Clearwater; grandchildren, Ryan (Bonnie) Smothers, Colin (Elise) Smothers, Trevor (Paige) Smothers, Kyle (Hannah) Smothers, Erynn (Joe) Youngers, Ashton (Anthony) Youngers, Ellie (Austin) Johnson, Logan (Jessica) Mills, Kelsey (Dylan) Spencer, Molly (Dillon) Ward, Kale Mills, Mara Jacobs, Audra Jacobs; 18 great-grandchildren. Memorials: First Baptist Church, 306 E. Ross, Clearwater, KS or Bartlett Arboretum, PO Box 871, Belle Plaine, KS 67013. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2019
