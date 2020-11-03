Patricia "Pat" BradyDecember 13, 1940 - November 1, 2020Wichita, Kansas - 79, retired owner and operator of Number One Cycle in Wichita, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Leland and Faye Messmore, son Gregory Shaver and two sisters. Survived by her loving husband of 35 years Ellis, son Mike Shaver, daughters Cari (Jeremy) Scarborough and Marilyn (Alex) Dean, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Visitation with family present 3-5pm on Wed., Nov. 4th at Resthaven Mortuary. Funeral Service at 1:00pm on Thurs. Nov. 5th at Resthaven Chapel.