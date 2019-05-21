Chamberlain, Patricia "Lindy" 91, sister, aunt and self-employed entrepreneur, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. Visitation, 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, May 21, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Graveside service, 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 22, at Wichita Park Cemetery. Lindy worked for Boeing and was a volunteer at the South Haven Care Home. She loved animals, gardening and canning. Preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Muriel Turkle; husband, William Chamberlain; sisters, Frances Christian, Jeanne Yoakum and JoAnn Breaker; brother, Tom Turkle. Survivors: sister, Mary (Duane) Ericson, and brother, James (Kay) Turkle; numerous nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. In lieu of flowers, memorials established with, Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219 and Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St., #403, Wichita, KS 67206. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 21, 2019