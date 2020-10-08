Patricia Crowl (Kelley)
August 27, 1946 - October 5, 2020
Garden Plain, Kansas - Patricia Anne Crowl (Kelley), 74, passed away October 5, 2020 in the presence of loved ones. Patricia was a loving mother and homemaker, she leaves to mourn her, daughters, Christina Crowl (Nick Stegman) and Melissa (Charlie) Howington, sister, Melanie Clark, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, waiting in heaven for her are, her father, John (Stella) Kelley, mother, Virginia Jean Dixon (Raby) and brother, John Kelley. Memorial contributions may be made to Serenity Hospice, 11 S. Main St., Hutchinson, KS 67501. Funeral services to be held, Friday, October 9, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at the Cheney Baptist Church, burial at Old Mission Cemetery to follow at 2:00 P.M. Condolences may be left at: Wulfastmortuary.com
.