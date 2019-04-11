Clark, Patricia D. 54, joined her sisters and mother in Heaven on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was born June 6, 1964 to William and Carol Turner in New Jersey. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Turner; and sisters, Barbara Dasis and Kathy Turner. Patricia is survived by her husband of 25 years, Ron Clark; daughter, Allie Clark; father, Roger Turner; brother, Justin Turner; nieces, Kathy Dasis and Alyssa Turner; and grandchildren, Madyson, Jackson, and Sophia Merritt. Visitation: Friday, April 12, 2019, from 3 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 pm. Funeral: 1 pm, Saturday, April 13, 2019, both at Smith Mortuary - Haysville, 7031 S. Broadway, Haysville, KS 67060. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Rivercross Hospice, 251 S. Whittier St., Wichita, KS 67207. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 11, 2019