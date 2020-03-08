NEWTON-Fleming, Patricia "Pat" passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the age of 82. Pat was born and raised in Andale, KS. After pursuing a career in business, she enjoyed traveling around the U.S. with her husband Gene. She loved spending time with her family, and her smile, laughter and fun loving nature will be greatly missed. Pat was also a devoted and caring dog lover to her many poodles and yorkies. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, M.S. (Doc) Orth and Lillian (Preston) Orth; brothers, Bobby Gene Orth and Don Orth; and husband, Gene Fleming. Survivors include her sister, Lois Melcher; and several nieces and nephews. Services for both Pat and her beloved husband, Gene will be Saturday, March 14, 2020. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. Mass: 10 a.m., both at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Andale, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Kansas Christian Home, Newton, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020