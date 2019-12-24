Reid, Patricia Gayle 76, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, retired USD 259 teacher, died Thursday, December 19, 2019. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Friday, December 27, 2019; Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, December 28, 2019, both at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Patricia had been a teacher for over 35 years with USD 259, most of which was at McCullom Elementary School. She received her Bachelor's degree from Kansas State University and her Master's degree from Wichita State University. She enjoyed Bunco and watching college sports, and was a huge supporter of her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Fredia Hammond; husband, Larry Reid. Survived by her daughters, Julie (Mike) Fritsch of Wichita, Michelle Barrier of St. Louis, MO; son, James (Melissa) Reid of Wichita; brother, Stephen Hammond of Littleton, CO; 11 grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jerry Reid of Wichita; sister-in-law, Norma Sponsel of Cheney, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with: , 1861 N. Rock Rd. #380, Wichita, KS 67206; American Diabetes Association, 608 W. Douglas Ave. S-100, Wichita, KS 67203. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 24, 2019