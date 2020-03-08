Patricia "Pat" (Roy) Gilchrist (1944 - 2020)
Gilchrist, Patricia (Roy) "Pat" born July 30, 1944, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Alvin Roy; mother Lucy Walker; and brother Winfred Roy. Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Sharon Baptist Church, 2221 Oliver Wichita, Kansas 67218. Visitation: 9:00 am to service time. She loved working jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, bowling and doing cross stitch. Pat is survived by her husband of 55 years, Don; son, David (Kristy); brothers, Joe (Barb) Roy, Jim Roy, and Charles (Cindy) Roy; four grandchildren, Sidney, Kenzie, Kaitlyn, and Nate; and several cousins. Memorials have been established with the Children's Division at Sharon Baptist Church in Wichita. Smith Mortuary, Mulvane
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020
