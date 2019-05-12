TOPEKA-Ecord, Patricia J. 88, Topeka, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Pat was born November 5, 1930 in Topeka, the daughter of Charles M. and Winifred M. (Giger) Miller. Pat is survived by her husband of 69 years; son, Charles A. Ecord, Canton, TX; daughters, Kristie L. Olivier, Strasburg, CO & Samantha W. Cunningham, Clearwater, FL; Scott Lewis, O'Fallon, MO; 4 grandchildren; and a sister, Barbara J. Blackburn, Topeka. She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Kristin (Ecord) Cole; & brother, James R. Miller. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road, followed by a reception. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cassoday Community Church, 223 N. Washington, Cassoday, KS 66842. For more information or to leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 12, 2019