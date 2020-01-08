HAYSVILLE-Maechtlen, Patricia J. "Pat" age 85, artist & photographer, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. Visitation, 9am-7pm, Fri, with family present 5:30-7pm. Services, 10am, Sat, BOTH at Webb-Shinkle Mortuary Chapel, Clearwater. Preceded by husband, Charles J. Maechtlen; parents, Robert and Hazel (Graves) Leeder. Survivors: son, Kevin (Lisa) Maechtlen of Fernandina Beach, FL; daughters, Kathy (David) Pelz of Clonmel, Jody (Mark) Stephen of Wichita; sister, Betty (Bob) Barber of AZ; grandchildren, Drew (Michele) Pelz, Lindsay (Brent) Phillips, Kendra Pelz, Gage (Brianna) Stephen, and Drake (Summer) Stephen; 8 great-grandchildren. Memorials: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 8, 2020