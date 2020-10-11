1/1
Patricia Jean Campbell
1936 - 2020
Patricia Jean Campbell
July 2, 1936 - October 6, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Visitation with family will be 6-8 pm, Monday, October 12, at Broadway Mortuary, and Funeral Service will be 10 am, Tuesday, October 13, at Believers Southern Baptist Church, 13909 W. 21st St., Wichita, KS 67235. She was preceded in death by parents, Harold and Evelyn Abplanalp; son, Douglas Campbell; brothers, Jerry and Jesse Abplanalp; sisters, Virginia Dethample and Stella Huckabee; and grandson, Christopher Campbell. Survivors include her beloved husband, Jack E. Campbell; sons, William (Denise) Campbell, Gregory (Cheryl) Campbell and Brad (Katie) Campbell; sisters, Rosemarie Campbell and Syvitha Duggins; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with Believers Southern Baptist Church. Services by Cozine Memorial Group-Broadway Mortuary.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
OCT
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Believers Southern Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Memories & Condolences
October 10, 2020
Pat was one of the nicest people I have ever known and a wonderful neighbor for many years. My heartfelt sympathy to Jack and family.
Becky Dilling
Neighbor
October 10, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Becky Dilling
October 10, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 10, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Barbara Robertson
October 10, 2020
Jack and family.. our deepest sympathy at this time to you. Pat was a special friend, enjoyed our times of fellowship and she was very faithful to our Mission group, doing what was needed, and we worked together on other activities of the church. Will miss her!!! Almeda and Delbert Fleming.
Almeda Fleming
Friend
October 10, 2020
Family Gatherings, Church Services, Weddings, Camping trips to Colorado I feel blessed to have been in the company of Pat.
My sympathy Jack and Family for the loss of our loved one here on earth.
❤Barbra
Barbra Feeler
Friend
October 9, 2020
I will miss Pat very much. She was my first friend at Believers. She was such a kind person and a true prayer warrior. Jack and family , our prayers are with you.
Laura McLemore
Friend
October 9, 2020
What a wonderful loving Aunt she was. She will be truly missed. Prayers for her family ❤
Teri Lawson
Family
