Patricia Jean Campbell
July 2, 1936 - October 6, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Visitation with family will be 6-8 pm, Monday, October 12, at Broadway Mortuary, and Funeral Service will be 10 am, Tuesday, October 13, at Believers Southern Baptist Church, 13909 W. 21st St., Wichita, KS 67235. She was preceded in death by parents, Harold and Evelyn Abplanalp; son, Douglas Campbell; brothers, Jerry and Jesse Abplanalp; sisters, Virginia Dethample and Stella Huckabee; and grandson, Christopher Campbell. Survivors include her beloved husband, Jack E. Campbell; sons, William (Denise) Campbell, Gregory (Cheryl) Campbell and Brad (Katie) Campbell; sisters, Rosemarie Campbell and Syvitha Duggins; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with Believers Southern Baptist Church. Services by Cozine Memorial Group-Broadway Mortuary.