Patricia Jo Luce

Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Tyler Road Southern Baptist Church
Luce, Patricia Jo 83, passed away January 20, 2020. Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Thursday at Broadway Mortuary. Funeral Service will be 10:30 am, Friday at Tyler Road Southern Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Lebanon Cemetery in Kingman County. She was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Marquerite Raybourn; husband, Clifford Luce; and sisters, Phyllis Forbes, LaNeeta Lowe, Linda Phares, and Judy Wells. Survivors include son, Danny D. (Kathleen) Luce; daughters, Jody Kathleen (Randolph, Jr.) Colby, Cindy Noreen Hoheisel, and Laurel Irene Green; brothers, Joseph Raybourn, Jr. and Michael Raybourn; grandchildren, Tabitha, Adam (Brooke), Matthew, Elisabeth (Recil), and Amanda; and great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Anthony, Jasper, Rahab, and Recil T. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 22, 2020
