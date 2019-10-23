Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia "Joy" Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Jones, Patricia "Joy" 77, entered heaven's gates, Oct. 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 yrs., Billy Don Jones, just 6 short months ago. She is survived by son, Scott Jones; daughter, Michelle (Mike) Skidmore; grandchildren, Nathan (Natalie), Parker, Tanner and Hunter Jones; great-granddaughters, Charlotte and Amelia Jones. Rosary will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:00 p.m., both at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Private burial at a later date. The family wishes to extend our greatest and warmest gratitude to all of those who cared for her during her last weeks. We are eternally grateful for the numerous friends who took her to church, out to eat, visited her and lifted her up in prayer. Memorials to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church and Botanica, The Wichita Gardens. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 23, 2019

