HAYSVILLE-Kanaga, Patricia "Pat" 86, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. She was born January 22, 1933 to Vernon and Dorothy (DeSelms) Bradley in Wichita, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darrell; son, Kenneth; and brother, Phillip Bradley. Pat is survived by her children, JR and Linda, Michael and Deb; grandchildren, Dusty and Lisa, Mark and Vanessa, and Rocky; great-grandson, Wesley; sister, Judy Shirley, and numerous other family and friends. Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Haysville First Baptist Church, 125 S. Delos, Haysville, KS 67060. Contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 10, 2019