Patricia "Pat" L. Northrop
July 30, 1935 - October 4, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 85, passed away peacefully at home on October 4, 2020. Pat was born to Fred and Lucille Kemnitz in Perry, Oklahoma on July 30, 1935. She met her husband of 61 years (Daniel) while working at the Air Force base in Ardmore, Oklahoma before making Wichita, Kansas their home. He preceded her in death on February 25, 2020. Pat worked as an executive secretary for Sheplers in Wichita, Kansas for 26 years and cherished that experience and the people she worked with. She loved her family most, but also loved to read, study the Bible, travel, photography, sewing, crafts and animals of any kind. Services will be held at 10:00, Monday, October 12, 2020 at Broadway Mortuary Chapel. Burial will take place at 1:30, Monday, October 12, 2020 at Grace Hill Cemetery in Perry, Oklahoma. Mrs. Northrop is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Mike Brown) Coan; son, Doug (Tammy) Northrop; grandsons, Patric Northrop, Nathan Northrop, Randy (Ashley) Barnes; granddaughter, Samantha (Andrew) Barnes, and grand-dog Abby. A memorial has been established with the Alzheimer's Association
