Patricia LamontApril 1, 1926 - October 14, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Patricia "Patty" Lee Lamont of Wichita, Kansas went to be with her loving creator in whom she had great faith on October 14, 2020. Patricia was born April 1, 1926 in Coldwater, Kansas and was preceded in death by her mother Maxine (Martin) Miller of Englewood, Kansas and father Dale Hoy of Buffalo, Oklahoma. She graduated from Wichita East High School and attended Wichita University. Patricia had one sister, Betty Davidson.Patricia married Jack Lamont of Pratt, Kansas in 1945 in Wichita, Kansas. In 1949, the couple moved to Hugoton, Kansas to raise their family in a small town and to purchase a dry cleaning business, which they operated together for 36 years. She was an accomplished seamstress, silk finisher and bridge player which she continued her entire life. Patricia was a lifetime member of the Order of Eastern Star, especially enjoying the chair of Ruth. Jack preceded Patricia in death on August 15, 1986. Patricia then traveled full time by RV for twelve years and during this time married Donald Molesworth of Toronto, Canada. She then settled in Yuma, Arizona and took care of her mother, step father and Donald during their waning years. In March of 2007, she retired to the Kansas Masonic Home where she was very active in Masonic Home councils, organizing bingo, nightly card playing groups and her sewing group "Sew StuffIt". In 2010, she was awarded the Volunteer of the year by KAHSA for her dedicated volunteer work at the Masonic Home.Patricia is survived by son Packard Lamont and his wife Pamela (Henley) of Wichita, Kansas and their daughter Noelle Ghram and husband Joshua of Andover, Kansas, her daughter Jatrice Cowan and husband Kelly of Cedaredge, Colorado with their son Vince Cowan and wife Kara of Paonia, Colorado, and their daughters McKenzie Jacobson and husband Wes of Cedaredge, Meggie Kirk and husband Ben of Silt, Colorado and Anna Shaklee and husband Gates of Hotchkiss, Colorado. She also has ten great-grandchildren, Jayda and Jace Ghram, Avery and Kade Cowan, Mia and Kenna Jacobson, Tanlee and Maelee Kirk and Stella and Sutton Shacklee.In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established at Kansas Masonic Home (KMH) in her name.