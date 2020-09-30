1/1
Patricia Lee Bryant
1938 - 2020
December 30, 1938 - September 24, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Passed away on Sept. 24, 2020 at the age of 81. She was born to Walter and Arlene (Fengel) Kelly on Dec. 30, 1938 in Ft. Riley, KS. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy Bryant. She is survived by her children, Robert (Cindy) Bryant, Kelly (Lori) Bryant, Kim (Randy) Coffey; grandchildren, Jerrom Bryant, Todd Bryant, Chandra Clifton, Patty Larson, Steve Coffey, Brayden Coffey; great-grandchildren, Carson Bryant, Saige Bryant, Finley Bryant; Jimmy Casper, Summer Larson, Adalynn Larson, Aiden Coffey, Corbin Coffey, Phoebe Coffey; sisters, Barbara Garrett and Ann (Ron) Hamm. A viewing will be held on Oct. 1, 9 am – 8 pm, with family present from 5-
8 pm at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway, Wichita. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Epilepsy Foundation https://www.epilepsy.com/. www.cochranmortuary.com



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Viewing
09:00 - 08:00 PM
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
