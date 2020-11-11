1/1
Sister Patricia Mae Stanley
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Patricia Mae Stanley
January 8, 1934 - November 6, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Sr. Patricia Mae Stanley, CSJ, 86, was born January 8, 1934 in Ashland, KS to George Edward and Bertha Ford Stanley and entered eternal life November 6, 2020. Her education began in Indiana public schools where the family lived until World War II began. Her father was inducted into the army making it necessary for the family to move back to Kansas where her mother had relatives. She attended diocesan schools in Ashland, and Eldorado, KS. Following the completion of elementary school, she entered the Congregation of St. Joseph in Wichita, completing high school at Mt. St. Mary's. Sister Patricia received the habit in March 1949 and made final profession July 26, 1955.
She obtained her B.S. from St. Mary of the Plains College in Dodge City, an M.S. in Computer Science from the University of Evanston, Indiana in 1988, with additional computer training from EDS in Dallas, TX, Chabot University, Hayward, CA and Creighton University, Omaha, NE.
She served the congregation as an elementary and middle school teacher for thirty-two years in Kansas, Colorado, and California before transitioning to a college teaching career. She began this at St. Mary of the Plains College and when the College closed, she accepted a position at St. Mary College in Leavenworth until 1996, when she was elected to a position on the Congregational Leadership Team. In 2000-2002, she helped the Diocese of Wichita begin the set-up of their computer network, then worked solely with the Congregation IT Department until her death.
Sr. Patricia was a woman of many interests. She was a member of the Kansas Wildflower Society, participating in many hikes with groups to identify and photograph many Kansas plants, participated in Audubon Society bird counts, and was interested in family genealogy as a member of the DAR.
She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her sister Ginny Dove, brother George Stanley, three half-sisters, Joni Stanley, Sali Stanley, Stephanie Martin, and two half-brothers Alan Stanley and Thaddeus Stanley.
Memorials in her name may be made to the Retirement Fund of the Sisters of St. Joseph, Dear Neighbor Ministries, or StepStone, 3700 E. Lincoln, Wichita, KS 67218.
Due to the current Covid Pandemic, services will be held privately for residents of Mt. St. Mary Convent with interment to follow in the convent cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary
201 South Hydraulic
Wichita, KS 67211
3162630244
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved