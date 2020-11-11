1/1
Patricia Maureen Hurley
1938 - 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Patricia Maureen Hurley, 82, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. A native Wichitan, she enjoyed every moment of her retirement after a 45-year career in the aviation industry. Preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Jed and Tim. Survived by brothers, Jerry of Hackensack, NJ, and Gil (Carol) of Dallas, TX; sister-in-laws, Jo Hurley and Sharon Hurley; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Rosary will be Wednesday, November 11th 7 pm. Memorial Mass will be Thursday, November 12th, 10 am both at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Memorials are established with The Lord's Diner, 520 N Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214 and The Guadalupe Clinic, 2825 S Hillside, Wichita, KS 67216. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Rosary
07:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
NOV
12
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
