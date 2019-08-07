Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Mize. View Sign Service Information Smith Mortuary 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby , KS 67037 (316)-788-2828 Visitation 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM Smith Mortuary 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby , KS 67037 View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM Woodlawn United Methodist Church Send Flowers Notice

Mize, Patricia On August 5, 2019, Patricia Mize was reunited with her beloved son, Thadd, husband, David, as well as her parents. Pat was born to Harold and Lavonne Milliken of Topeka, Kansas, on August 30, 1946. She is a sister of Barbara Milliken and brother John Milliken, both of Topeka. Pat graduated from Topeka Seaman in 1964. She continued her education at Washburn University in Topeka where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in 1968. She went on the get her Master's in teaching at Friends University in 1994. She was nominated Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction for excellence in teaching and encouraging success while teaching at Wellington High School. She was awarded for 25 years of service to youth for making fundamental contributions in education. David and Pat met in college at Washburn and married in 1969. They had two children, Jenni Boyle of Andover, KS and Thadd Mize. She has four grandsons, Jack and Sam Boyle of Andover, KS and Alec and Brendan, both of Arkansas. Funeral service will be 4pm Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, with burial to follow at El Paso Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 1:00 to 8:00 pm with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby. A memorial has been established with The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, Radnor Station Building 2, Suite 320, 290 King of Prussia Rd, Radnor, PA 19087.



