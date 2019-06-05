Pierpoint, Patricia "Pat" 79, went to meet her Heavenly Father on June 2. She graduated from Andale High School before attending Mt. St. Scholastic College. She received her BA in Business Administration and her MA in Education from WSU. Pat loved teaching and felt that it was what she was destined to do. Throughout her 30 years of teaching, she taught at Truesdale WATC, where she developed the English curriculum, and at WSU in the Business Education department. She was delighted that her four granddaughters, Courtney Elster, Brittany Pierpoint, Alex Marti, and Lauren Dunlay all became teachers, and that her grandson, Michael Dunlay, is a resident physician at Mayo Clinic. She is survived by her sister, Donna Harris (Matzek), her daughter, Tiffany (Patrick) Dunlay, and her son, Todd Pierpoint. She took much pride in her six great-grandchildren: Landon, Lincoln, Kara, and Liam Elster, and Addison and Harper Dunlay. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert, her parents, George and Pauline (Hermes) Matzek, and her brother, Larry Matzek. The funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 11:00am on Friday, June 7, with visitation at 9:30 and rosary starting at 10:30. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital or Bishop Carroll High School. Online condolences may be made at www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 5, 2019