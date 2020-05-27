Patricia R. Canary
Canary, Patricia R. 81, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born March 16, 1939 to Tom and Grace (Withers) Long in Corpus Cristi, TX. She worked as a hairdresser. Patricia was very artistic. She loved to write poetry and create pieces of art. Patricia was a great cook and enjoyed cooking for her friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rollie; sister, Dorothy; and nephews, Eldon and Roger. Patricia is survived by her daughters, Shelly (Paul) Woodard, Caroll (Matt) Cullen, Tina (Bill) Snow; niece, Rhonda Kelley; nephews, Virlin Gould; 5 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Funeral: 10 am, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210 with visitation 1 hour prior. Interment to follow at White Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lifeline Animal Placement and Protection, Inc., 310 W. 45th St. N., Wichita, KS 67204. www.Reflection-Pointe.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 27, 2020.
