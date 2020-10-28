1/1
Patricia Rau
1929 - 2020
Patricia Rau
June 14, 1929 - October 26, 2020
Garden Plain, Kansas - Patricia Ann Rau, 91 of Garden Plain, KS passed away on October 26, 2020. She was born on June 14, 1929 to the late Peter and Helen (Mertes) Rau in Colwich, KS. She was also preceded in death by son-in-law Les Schauvliege. Survived by sons David and Beth, Darrell and Paula, Danny and Ann; daughter Sandy and Doug Maynard, Connie and Max Behee; 18 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and one on the way, 4 great-great-grandchildren and 2 on the way. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 1:00 – 7:00 at Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, KS; Funeral Mass on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:00 am at St Anthony Catholic Church, Garden Plain, KS. Memorial established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Wulf-Ast Mortuary - Garden Plain
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St Anthony Catholic Church
