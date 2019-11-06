Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita 1411 N. Broadway Wichita , KS 67214 (316)-262-4422 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita 1411 N. Broadway Wichita , KS 67214 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Kechi Township Cemetery 6523 N. Hillside Kechi , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

Simmons, Patricia Ruth (Wells) Age 88, Bel Aire, KS, passed away November 3, 2019. She was born January 5, 1931 in Ft. Madison, Iowa to Paul R. and Beatrice M. (Howell) Wells. She grew up in Ft. Madison where she enjoyed dancing and fine arts in school. She loved being with her friends listening to music and collecting records. She worked at the Sheaffer Pen Company in Ft. Madison. One day while volunteering as a candy striper at the local hospital, she met and fell in love with Kenneth E. Simmons. They were married in 1954 and were together for nearly 65 years until his passing in June of this year. Kenneth and Patricia lived in several locations before settling down in Chanute, Kansas in 1959 where they raised three sons. For 16 years she was the Administrative Assistant for the Nursing Program at Neosho County Community College retiring in 1993. Declining health forced Patricia and Kenneth to move to Wichita, Kansas in 2014. Patricia had a sly sense of humor and enjoyed being with her family. She enjoyed her knitting and cross-stitch and was known for her festive holiday apparel. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church and active in women's link groups. She loved to bowl in her younger years enjoying her time on a city league bowling team. In her later years she enjoyed getting together with members of the local Red Hat Society. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters, and one brother. She is survived by her sons Michael (Deborah), Bel Aire, KS; Dennis (Brenda), Wichita, KS; Kipp, Kansas City, MO. Also surviving are granddaughters, Sarah (Buck) Bradley, Swansboro, NC; Rachel Simmons (Kevin Griess), Gretna, NE; Annie Simmons, Wichita, KS; Grace (Travis) Irion, Wichita, KS; and grandson Jake Simmons, Wichita, KS. Patricia is also survived by 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Nancy Lampkin, Paris, TN. Visitation with family present will be on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 4-6 p.m. at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. Graveside service will be on Friday, Nov. 8 at 1:00 p.m. at Kechi Township Cemetery, 6523 N. Hillside, Kechi, KS. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations please be made to the NCCC Foundation Nursing Scholarship, 800 W. 14th St., Chanute, KS 66720.



