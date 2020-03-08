CLEARWATER-Womack, Patricia S. age 65, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Visitation with family present, 11-1pm, Tuesday, March 10th with Memorial Services following at 1pm, at Webb-Shinkle Mortuary Chapel. Preceded by parents, E. O. "Doc" and Agnes (Kandt) Tannehill; sister, Diane Walters. Survivors: husband, John; daughter, Jenny (Eric) Burns of Sedgwick; son, Josh (Audrey) Womack of Clearwater; siblings, Joyce (Jimmy) Watson of Delavan, KS, Mike (Tammy) Tannehill of Udall, KS; brother-in-law, Kenny Walters of Herington, KS; grandchildren, Braxton Burns, Shelby Womack, Henry Burns, Tobi Womack, Alivia Burns; numerous nieces and nephews. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020