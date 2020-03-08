Patricia S. Womack (1955 - 2020)
  • "Patty was a ray of sunshine. I will miss her laugh and..."
    - Marlayne Hahn
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - Jean Waits
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
200 South Tracy
Clearwater, KS
67026
(620)-584-2244
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
200 South Tracy
Clearwater, KS 67026
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
200 South Tracy
Clearwater, KS 67026
CLEARWATER-Womack, Patricia S. age 65, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Visitation with family present, 11-1pm, Tuesday, March 10th with Memorial Services following at 1pm, at Webb-Shinkle Mortuary Chapel. Preceded by parents, E. O. "Doc" and Agnes (Kandt) Tannehill; sister, Diane Walters. Survivors: husband, John; daughter, Jenny (Eric) Burns of Sedgwick; son, Josh (Audrey) Womack of Clearwater; siblings, Joyce (Jimmy) Watson of Delavan, KS, Mike (Tammy) Tannehill of Udall, KS; brother-in-law, Kenny Walters of Herington, KS; grandchildren, Braxton Burns, Shelby Womack, Henry Burns, Tobi Womack, Alivia Burns; numerous nieces and nephews. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020
