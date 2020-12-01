1/
Patricia Spencer
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Spencer
September 28, 1939 - November 27, 2020
Haysville, Kansas - Spencer, Patricia Ann 81, died on Friday, November 27th, 2020 at Salem Home in Hillsboro, KS. She was born September 28th, 1939 to Henry and Edith (Ringstaff) Young.
Pat was born and raised in Paducah, KY and attended high school at Mount St Joseph Academy in Maple Mount, KY. Following high school, she attended nursing school in Dayton, OH where she met and subsequently married the late Robert Spencer on May 6, 1967. Pat and Bob lived together in Ohio for ten years before relocating to Haysville, KS. Pat lived in Haysville for 32 years. While in Haysville, she worked night shifts at the nursing home for 30 years as a Certified Medical Assistant. She was a devoted Catholic and avid, almost obsessive, reader. She loved playing cards, board games, crocheting, and cooking huge holiday meals. Pat spent her last years battling dementia with the help of her family and the wonderful staff at the Salem Home. We are all comforted that Pat Spencer is once again Pat Spencer.
Patricia is survived by her Children: Carl Spencer, R. Thomas (Tina) Spencer, Deborah (Sergei) Spencer-Simonova, James (Christine) Spencer.
7 Grandchildren: Sarah, Lukas, Christopher Spencer, Sasha and Daria Simonov, Hayley and Timothy Spencer
Sister: Barbara Jean (Claire) Aune
She was preceded in death by her Husband Robert Gene Spencer and brother David Wayne Young.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Smith Family Mortuary - Haysville.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St Cecilia Catholic Church.
[In lieu of flowers] memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Haysville Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St Cecilia Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Haysville Chapel
7031 South Broadway
Haysville, KS 67060
(316) 522-7553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved