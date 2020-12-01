Patricia Spencer
September 28, 1939 - November 27, 2020
Haysville, Kansas - Spencer, Patricia Ann 81, died on Friday, November 27th, 2020 at Salem Home in Hillsboro, KS. She was born September 28th, 1939 to Henry and Edith (Ringstaff) Young.
Pat was born and raised in Paducah, KY and attended high school at Mount St Joseph Academy in Maple Mount, KY. Following high school, she attended nursing school in Dayton, OH where she met and subsequently married the late Robert Spencer on May 6, 1967. Pat and Bob lived together in Ohio for ten years before relocating to Haysville, KS. Pat lived in Haysville for 32 years. While in Haysville, she worked night shifts at the nursing home for 30 years as a Certified Medical Assistant. She was a devoted Catholic and avid, almost obsessive, reader. She loved playing cards, board games, crocheting, and cooking huge holiday meals. Pat spent her last years battling dementia with the help of her family and the wonderful staff at the Salem Home. We are all comforted that Pat Spencer is once again Pat Spencer.
Patricia is survived by her Children: Carl Spencer, R. Thomas (Tina) Spencer, Deborah (Sergei) Spencer-Simonova, James (Christine) Spencer.
7 Grandchildren: Sarah, Lukas, Christopher Spencer, Sasha and Daria Simonov, Hayley and Timothy Spencer
Sister: Barbara Jean (Claire) Aune
She was preceded in death by her Husband Robert Gene Spencer and brother David Wayne Young.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Smith Family Mortuary - Haysville.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St Cecilia Catholic Church.
[In lieu of flowers] memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.