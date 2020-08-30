Robinson, Patricia Sue 80, went home to be with Jesus on August 11, 2020. Born in Wichita Kansas, she graduated from Maize High School and attended Friends University where she met and married her husband of 59 years. She enjoyed many hobbies, but none more important than her grandchildren, whom she prayed for every day. Preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, she is survived by husband Lloyd, 2 daughters, 5 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild, 1 sister, and 3 brothers. No public service. Donations can be made to: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS. 67202.



