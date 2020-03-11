Bishop, Patricia Susan Clark passed away on March 7, 2020. She was born on March 15, 1947 in Kinsley, KS, she was the 8th of 10 children. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Minnie (Strube) Clark. She is survived by her husband, Virgil Bishop; 4 daughters, Stephanie Meyer Ray, Tammie Wiebe, Terrie Faughn, Rebecca Franklin; bonus children, Micheale (Ryan) White, Bryant (Miranda) Bishop, Bradley (Patsy) Bishop, Amanda Bishop, Greg (DeAnn) Setzkorn; 4 grandchildren, Tarin Taylor, Alex Helt, D'Shawn Franklin, Kaden Franklin; 14 bonus grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; siblings, Noreen Saure, Ernist Clark, Rebecca Bell and Steve Clark. Viewing will be Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13 from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 14 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., all held at Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 11, 2020