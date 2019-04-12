Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia "Pat" (Harding) Thomas. View Sign

Thomas, Patricia "Pat" (Harding) age 62, passed away on April 10, 2019. She is a daughter of the late Allen and Cleo Harding of Wichita. Pat loved history, gardening, spending time with her family, and working on the family genealogy. After many hours of research, she became a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution in 2014. Pat worked for The Boeing Company in Wichita for more than 25 years in electronics, then transportation. She later earned a certificate in office administration in her 40s. She is survived by a daughter, Amanda Clark (Matthew) of Florida; sons, Eric Thomas and Ryan Thomas (Giang Le), all of Wichita, Kansas. She has six grandsons, Nathan Thomas, Jordan and Jeffrey Rackham, Aiden and Kaden Thomas, and Jon Deutschmann, who will miss their "Grandma Pat" very much. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Rick" Thomas; son, Shane Allen Smith-Harding-Thomas; sister, Janice Harding; brothers, Buddy and Jack Harding; and brothers-in-law, Jim and Larry Thomas, all of Wichita. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 13th at Foursquare Christian Chapel, 5828 S. Broadway St, Wichita, KS 67216.

Thomas, Patricia "Pat" (Harding) age 62, passed away on April 10, 2019. She is a daughter of the late Allen and Cleo Harding of Wichita. Pat loved history, gardening, spending time with her family, and working on the family genealogy. After many hours of research, she became a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution in 2014. Pat worked for The Boeing Company in Wichita for more than 25 years in electronics, then transportation. She later earned a certificate in office administration in her 40s. She is survived by a daughter, Amanda Clark (Matthew) of Florida; sons, Eric Thomas and Ryan Thomas (Giang Le), all of Wichita, Kansas. She has six grandsons, Nathan Thomas, Jordan and Jeffrey Rackham, Aiden and Kaden Thomas, and Jon Deutschmann, who will miss their "Grandma Pat" very much. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Rick" Thomas; son, Shane Allen Smith-Harding-Thomas; sister, Janice Harding; brothers, Buddy and Jack Harding; and brothers-in-law, Jim and Larry Thomas, all of Wichita. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 13th at Foursquare Christian Chapel, 5828 S. Broadway St, Wichita, KS 67216. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close