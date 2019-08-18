Vonfeldt, Patricia 83, loving mother and grandmother passed away in her home on August 16, 2019 with her sons and daughters by her side. She is predeceased by her husband, Fritz, of 55 years. Survivors include 2nd husband, Rosemond Ervin; sister, Marilyn Zimmerman (Leon); sons, Ken (Kyle) Vonfeldt and Ron Vonfeldt; daughters, Becky (Les) Langley and Elaine (Trent) Sauder; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter. Viewing and visitation with family present will be 6-8 pm, Tuesday, August 20 at Broadway Mortuary. A rosary will be 7 p.m., Wednesday August 21 and Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., Thursday, August 22, both at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 861 N. Socora, Wichita. www.CozineMemorial.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019