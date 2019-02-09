Notice Guest Book View Sign

Woodward, Patrick C. 79, born March 28, 1939, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Les and Jo Woodward; brother, Chuck Woodward; in-laws, Fred and Tina Stewart. Survived by the love of his life, Mahala (married 1966); and children, Ted, Andy (Brooke), Ned (Alison), and Anne; grandchildren, Mitchell, Logan, Evan, Brenna, Audrey, Mara. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Sunday, February 10, 2019; Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 am, Monday, February 11, 2019, both at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. He received his education at Cathedral Grade School, St. Mary's High School, and St. Francis deSales High School in Denver, CO after his parents were transferred there in 1955. He would have been a senior in 1956 when Chaplain Kapaun High School was opened and has many life-long friends from each of those schools. Following graduation from the University of Notre Dame and US Army he began his banking career with the Fourth National Bank and its successors up to and including Bank of America. Besides his family and friends, his main interest was following the Pittsburgh Pirates (from 1948), the Shockers (from 1950), and the Fighting Irish (from 1955) and was a huge fan of minor league professional baseball beginning with the Wichita Indians (1950) and the Wichita Aeros (1970s and their successors). As far as memorials, if any, any charitable one will do, but the Kansas Humane Society (3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219) seems to be a pretty good one. Be sure to smell the roses and remember, don't be a smaz. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at:

