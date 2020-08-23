Coulter, Patrick "Paddy" 72, passed August 8, 2020. Pat was a friend to everyone. He had a golden heart and a golden tongue that could charm anyone. He was a native of Wichita, graduating from East High and attending WSU before leaving to join the Navy. He was stationed in Newport, RI, as a dental technician. It was there that he met the love of his life. Heather and Pat were married in 1971. Pat finished his tour on the Lexington in Pensacola, FL, in 1973, and they moved to Wichita. Pat worked for 27 years at Pizza Hut's corporate office and then joined the architectural firm of MVP (GLMV) before retiring in 2012. Pat loved people, scotch, music, and sailing. After learning to sail as a child, he developed a lifelong passion for the sport. He was a devoted member of the Ninnescah Sailing Association and served as the Commodore for the year 1994. A gifted musician, Pat played with his heart and by ear on piano, accordion and, for sheer enjoyment, the organ at Grace Presbyterian Church. An animal lover, he and Heather cared for cats in the neighborhood as well as their beloved pets Maggie, Sunny, and Clancy. He is survived by Heather, his wife of 49 years, his brother Richard (Karen) Coulter, nieces Christine and Beth, and a multitude of friends. Arrangements are with Baker Funeral Home. Memorial gifts may be sent to Grace Presbyterian Church, Ninnescah Sailing Association, or the Kansas Humane Society.



