Patrick "Pat" Crouch
1948 - 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Private services will be held. Pat was born March 24, 1948 in Arkansas City, KS. He graduated from Wichita State University in 1971 with a degree in biology. Pat was smart, kind, generous, well-loved, and had a wonderfully unexpected sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by those who were lucky enough to know him. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Hiter Leonard and Eva Mae Crouch; and his brother, Mike Crouch. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Glenda Crouch; nephew, Michael Crouch; nephew, Brandon Crouch; niece, Courtney Crouch; many cousins; and best friend. Share condolences at www.cozine.com. Services by Cozine Memorial Group – Broadway Mortuary.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
