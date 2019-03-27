Regan, Patrick Francis 89, Retired Insurance Computer and Human Resources Professional, died Monday, March 25, 2019. Rosary will be at 6:00 pm, Thursday, March 28, 2019; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Friday, March 29, 2019, both at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Nora Regan; brother, Donald Regan; grandchild, Ceara Regan. Survived by his wife, Ann Marie Regan of Wichita; daughter, Suzanne Regan of Los Gatos, CA; sons, Patrick M. Regan of Texas, Dennis G. Regan of Wichita, Michael J. (Abby Daniels) Regan of Boulder, CO, James "Jerry" (Grace) Regan of Marietta, GA; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. Memorials have been established with: St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1321 N. Stratford, Wichita, KS 67206; or YMCA East Branch, 9333 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67207. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 27, 2019