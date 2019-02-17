Doom, Patrick H. 93, of Wichita, Kansas peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family on Feb. 6, 2019. He was born on March 17, 1925 in Leachville, AR. Pat proudly served in WWII as a paratrooper in the 17th Airborne Division. He worked for Montgomery Ward for 25 years, owned Fast Print for 30 years and in real estate for 30 years. His sense of humor kept him forever young. Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Muriel Doom; brother, Bobby Doom; sister, Imogene Mason; son, Tim Doom; granddaughter, Misha Davis. Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Linda Doom; children, Dan Doom, Mike (Patty) Doom, Michelle (Jason) Dibbens, Ryan (Jeni) Doom; 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Countryside Christian Church, 1919 S. Rock Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. For full obit and to share tributes visit dignitymemorial.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick H. Doom.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019