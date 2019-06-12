Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Hill. View Sign Service Information Broadway Mortuary 1147 South Broadway Street Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-262-3435 Send Flowers Notice

Hill, Patrick On Sunday, June 9th, Patrick Hill, loving husband, father, and sports fan, passed away. Born on St. Patrick's Day in 1947 in Binghamton, New York, he and his Mom moved to Florida when he was two. Patrick was a proud Coral Gables Cavalier, and he was a tremendous athlete. His senior year of high school he led the state of Florida in receptions. He moved to Kansas to attend McPherson College, where he was an athlete and chaired the Kansas College Republican Federation. He received a national award for adding the most chapters and increasing membership state-wide to 4,000 members. He also led the Kansans for the Right to Vote Committee, helping to bring the right to vote to 18-year-olds. He was involved in politics, helping run campaigns for numerous people including Nancy Kassebaum. He Co-Chaired Ronald Reagan's Presidential campaign in Kansas in 1976, 1980 and 1984, and was selected as a delegate for the Republican National Convention in 1980. He was the first to welcome Candidate Reagan when he got off the plane for his 1980 campaign visit to Wichita. Patrick had a 45-year career as an insurance agent, eventually starting his own agency. His clients became family, and he always wanted to be there when they needed him most. He wanted to be the one walking up to the door with a check when everyone else was bringing the bills. More than anything, he was a loving husband and father. His childhood dream was to have a station wagon and attend every event his kids had....and he did (but with a minivan instead)! He loved Wichita Collegiate and KU sports, especially when his sons were playing for the Spartans and the Jayhawks. His sons fulfilled many of his dreams, and his daughter was the sparkle in his life. He especially loved his wife, Bunny. From the moment they met, he knew he'd met his match. She met his quick wit with her own, and he was hooked. After six years of dating, they married on August 5th, 1972. Their life was filled with laughter, ballgames, and more recently, grandbabies. He spent his life supporting Collegiate, where Bunny worked for 42 years, and even wrote the words to the Spartan Fight Song. He loved Kansas, Florida, America, freedom, politics, sports (especially football) and helping out his many friends (including everyone at the Wichita Fire Department). Patrick is survived by his wife, Bunny Hill; son Hamilton Hill (Traci), granddaughter Hope (4),grandson Harrison (3 months) of Glencoe, Illinois; son Harrison Hill (Danielle), granddaughter Bryn (7), grandson Hayes (1) of Kansas City; and daughter Katie Leiding (Tony), grandsons Lincoln (4) and Jameson (7 months) of Wichita; brother, Craig Hill of Longs, South Carolina; sister-in-law Fran Hill, Safety Harbor, Florida; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Patty and Ray Magaro of Palm Coast, Florida; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by mother Evelyn Boland Hill, Wichita; and brother David Hill, Safety Harbor, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Wichita Collegiate School: Patrick Hill Spartan Fund. A celebration of Patrick's life will be held at 1:30 pm, Friday, June 14, at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church. Share condolences at



Hill, Patrick On Sunday, June 9th, Patrick Hill, loving husband, father, and sports fan, passed away. Born on St. Patrick's Day in 1947 in Binghamton, New York, he and his Mom moved to Florida when he was two. Patrick was a proud Coral Gables Cavalier, and he was a tremendous athlete. His senior year of high school he led the state of Florida in receptions. He moved to Kansas to attend McPherson College, where he was an athlete and chaired the Kansas College Republican Federation. He received a national award for adding the most chapters and increasing membership state-wide to 4,000 members. He also led the Kansans for the Right to Vote Committee, helping to bring the right to vote to 18-year-olds. He was involved in politics, helping run campaigns for numerous people including Nancy Kassebaum. He Co-Chaired Ronald Reagan's Presidential campaign in Kansas in 1976, 1980 and 1984, and was selected as a delegate for the Republican National Convention in 1980. He was the first to welcome Candidate Reagan when he got off the plane for his 1980 campaign visit to Wichita. Patrick had a 45-year career as an insurance agent, eventually starting his own agency. His clients became family, and he always wanted to be there when they needed him most. He wanted to be the one walking up to the door with a check when everyone else was bringing the bills. More than anything, he was a loving husband and father. His childhood dream was to have a station wagon and attend every event his kids had....and he did (but with a minivan instead)! He loved Wichita Collegiate and KU sports, especially when his sons were playing for the Spartans and the Jayhawks. His sons fulfilled many of his dreams, and his daughter was the sparkle in his life. He especially loved his wife, Bunny. From the moment they met, he knew he'd met his match. She met his quick wit with her own, and he was hooked. After six years of dating, they married on August 5th, 1972. Their life was filled with laughter, ballgames, and more recently, grandbabies. He spent his life supporting Collegiate, where Bunny worked for 42 years, and even wrote the words to the Spartan Fight Song. He loved Kansas, Florida, America, freedom, politics, sports (especially football) and helping out his many friends (including everyone at the Wichita Fire Department). Patrick is survived by his wife, Bunny Hill; son Hamilton Hill (Traci), granddaughter Hope (4),grandson Harrison (3 months) of Glencoe, Illinois; son Harrison Hill (Danielle), granddaughter Bryn (7), grandson Hayes (1) of Kansas City; and daughter Katie Leiding (Tony), grandsons Lincoln (4) and Jameson (7 months) of Wichita; brother, Craig Hill of Longs, South Carolina; sister-in-law Fran Hill, Safety Harbor, Florida; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Patty and Ray Magaro of Palm Coast, Florida; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by mother Evelyn Boland Hill, Wichita; and brother David Hill, Safety Harbor, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Wichita Collegiate School: Patrick Hill Spartan Fund. A celebration of Patrick's life will be held at 1:30 pm, Friday, June 14, at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com . Services by Broadway Mortuary. Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close